Severe Thunderstorm warning issued for Windsor-Essex

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Windsor-Essex.

Meteorologists are tracking a line of severe thunderstorms capable of producing very strong wind gusts and up to nickel size hail.

This line of severe thunderstorms is located from 30 kilometres northwest of Windsor to Harrow, moving northeast at 70 km/h.

The forecaster says there could be 90 km/h wind gusts and nickel size hail.

Locations impacted include: Windsor, Tecumseh, Belle River, Lakeshore, South Windsor, McGregor, Windsor Airport, Maidstone, Essex, Stoney Point, Comber, Walpole Island, Port Lambton and Sombra.

Emergency Management Ontario recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches. Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.