Essex OPP have laid a number of charges following a commercial motor vehicle inspection initiative with the Ministry of Transportation.

Police say 11 vehicles were stopped on the 401 and the operators were charged with Following Too Closely.

Level 3 inspections were conducted on each vehicle and as a result, three additional warnings were issued for improper trip inspections.

Also during the initiative, one passenger vehicle was stopped and the driver charged for operating a hand held communication device and G1 novice driver violation.