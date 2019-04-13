Several charges laid following commercial motor vehicle blitz
CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, April 13, 2019 11:24AM EDT
Essex OPP have laid a number of charges following a commercial motor vehicle inspection initiative with the Ministry of Transportation.
Police say 11 vehicles were stopped on the 401 and the operators were charged with Following Too Closely.
Level 3 inspections were conducted on each vehicle and as a result, three additional warnings were issued for improper trip inspections.
Also during the initiative, one passenger vehicle was stopped and the driver charged for operating a hand held communication device and G1 novice driver violation.