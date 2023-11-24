Settlement reached with Volkswagen in engine coolant pump allegations

A settlement with Volkswagen has been reached in Canada, to resolve allegations of issues with primary engine coolant pumps in certain 2008-2021 Volkswagen and Audi vehicles.

The German auto maker completely denied any and all wrongdoing or liability, but said its motivation in reaching the settlement is to ensure customer satisfaction and confidence in its vehicles.

The class actions were certified on Oct. 16, and the parties have agreed to settle the class actions in Canada on a without prejudice or admission basis, by way of mutual concessions.

The settlement must be approved by the court to become effective and the settlement approval hearing will be held on Dec. 1.