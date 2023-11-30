Senior allegedly assaulted by man rummaging through his recycling bins

The Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in an assault on a senior in Forest Glade.

Officers were called to the 10000 block of Atwater Cresent for a report of an injured person on Nov. 23 shortly before 10 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 75-year-old man with significant injuries to his face, including a large laceration, abrasions, and substantial bruising.

Through investigation, officers say they learned that the victim was outside of his residence when he observed the suspect rummaging through recycling bins.

An altercation ensued and the victim was allegedly assaulted.

The victim was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a white male, 30-40 years old, approximately 5’4” tall, bald and clean-shaven. At the time of the incident, he wore a beige sweater and was riding a three-wheeled bicycle with a trailer attachment resembling a child’s stroller or wagon.

Investigators are asking residents of the area indicated on the map to check their surveillance cameras for images of the suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.