Security guard sprayed with 'noxious substance' during department store break-in

Two men attempting to rob an east Windsor department store allegedly sprayed a “noxious substance” to cause a distraction.

Windsor police are asking for the public’s help to identify the two suspects.

Police say around 11 p.m. on Monday, officers were called to the Walmart on Tecumseh Road East following a report of a robbery with a weapon.

Through investigation and surveillance, police learned the suspects went inside the store and while one of them stole a Cricut Maker 3 valued at $400, the other sprayed a harmful substance into another area of the store to cause a distraction.

The second suspect later sprayed the store’s security guard before the pair fled the scene.

Police say the suspects were last seen in a newer model silver Ford F-150 with grey rims.

Police describe the first suspect as a white man with a medium build. During the incident, he wore a green hat, black facemask, green hooded sweater, black jacket, pants, and shoes.

The second suspect is also described as a white man with a medium build. At the time of the incident, he wore a black toque, black baseball hat (with a sticker on the rim), black hooded sweater, grey jacket, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com