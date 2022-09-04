Section of Tecumseh Road East closed between McDougall St. and Windsor Ave.

Police blocked off a section of Tecumseh Road East after what appears to be a collision involving a cyclist in Windsor, Ont. on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) Police blocked off a section of Tecumseh Road East after what appears to be a collision involving a cyclist in Windsor, Ont. on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver