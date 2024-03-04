Section of Jefferson Blvd to be closed for eight months
The City of Windsor is informing the public about an eight-month closure on Jefferson Boulevard.
Jefferson will be closed between Coronation Street and South National Street for sewer, pavement and water main rehabilitation work.
The road closure is from March 4 until Nov. 25.
Neighbourhood residents will only be able to access this section of Jefferson at Coronation Street.
As well, the intersection of Jefferson Street and South National Street will be closed for sewer work for approximately two weeks from March 4 until March 18.
The work is being done by Shearock Construction Group Inc.
For more information on construction and detours, contact 311 or see the City of Windsor construction and detours database and map at CityWindsor.ca.
