Section of Highway 401 down to one lane following crash

Police responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer and passenger vehicle on Highway 401 in Windsor, Ont. on Monday, Jan 24, 2022. (Rich Garton/CTV Windsor) Police responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer and passenger vehicle on Highway 401 in Windsor, Ont. on Monday, Jan 24, 2022. (Rich Garton/CTV Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories