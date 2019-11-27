WINDSOR -- Windsor police say another suspect has been arrested related to a violent home invasion in east Windsor.

Officers responded to the 1500 block of Francois Road for a report of a break and enter in progress on Nov. 21 at 3:15 p.m.

Police believe that suspects were wearing balaclavas and entered a residence. It is believed one suspect brandished a sawed off shotgun and another suspect had a handgun.

A man in the home sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the incident.

On Monday at 7:45 p.m., patrol officers located and arrested an adult male suspect without incident.

The two arrested adults, a man and a woman, are facing charges in relation to the incident.

A third outstanding suspect has yet to be identified. He is described as a white man with a thin build and tattoos on both hands.

Police believe this was not a random act and say there is no threat to public safety.

The involved reported firearms have not been recovered.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.