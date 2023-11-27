WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Seasonal care clinic open this week in Chatham

    Chatham-Kent Seasonal Care Clinic temporary location of a mobile trailer at CKHA’s Chatham Site Emergency Department on Grand Avenue. (Source: Chatham-Kent Health Alliance) Chatham-Kent Seasonal Care Clinic temporary location of a mobile trailer at CKHA’s Chatham Site Emergency Department on Grand Avenue. (Source: Chatham-Kent Health Alliance)

    A temporary seasonal care clinic has opened in Chatham.

    The goal of the service is to provide timely clinical services to individuals with cough, cold and flu symptoms, and other minor ailments.

    The Chatham-Kent Health Alliance in partnership with EMS, will provide care to the public if they do not have a physician/nurse practitioner or cannot be seen in a timely manner by their physician/nurse practitioner.

    People with any of the following symptoms can choose to be seen at the Chatham-Kent Seasonal Care Clinic:

    • Cough, cold and flu symptoms
    • Urinary tract infection
    • Ear ache
    • Rash
    • Need for prescription refill
    • Eye infection
    • General minor complaint

    The clinic's temporary location is a mobile trailer at CKHA’s Chatham Site Emergency Department on Grand Avenue.

    Hours of operation this week are from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on November 29, December 1, 2 and 3 and hours will vary from week to week.

    You're asked to visit CKHA’s social media channels and website for more information on clinic hours.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News