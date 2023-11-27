Seasonal care clinic open this week in Chatham

A temporary seasonal care clinic has opened in Chatham.

The goal of the service is to provide timely clinical services to individuals with cough, cold and flu symptoms, and other minor ailments.

The Chatham-Kent Health Alliance in partnership with EMS, will provide care to the public if they do not have a physician/nurse practitioner or cannot be seen in a timely manner by their physician/nurse practitioner.

People with any of the following symptoms can choose to be seen at the Chatham-Kent Seasonal Care Clinic:

Cough, cold and flu symptoms

Urinary tract infection

Ear ache

Rash

Need for prescription refill

Eye infection

General minor complaint

The clinic's temporary location is a mobile trailer at CKHA’s Chatham Site Emergency Department on Grand Avenue.

Hours of operation this week are from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on November 29, December 1, 2 and 3 and hours will vary from week to week.

You're asked to visit CKHA’s social media channels and website for more information on clinic hours.