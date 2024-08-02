WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Sea-Doo operator reported missing in Lake Erie

    Police are looking for Jason, 42, and the Sea-Doo he was operating on Aug. 1, 2024. (Source: OPP) Police are looking for Jason, 42, and the Sea-Doo he was operating on Aug. 1, 2024. (Source: OPP)
    Police are looking for a person who was last seen entering Lake Erie from Rondeau Bay channel on a Sea-Doo.

    Just before 3 p.m. on Thursday, OPP were called out near Erieu where five people on five individual vessels, were leaving Rondeau Bay, when one of the vessels stopped working after hitting something in the water.

    Another person became separated from the group while the others returned to the marina with the disabled Sea-Doo.

    Both the American and Canadian Coast Guard, Chatham-Kent fire, Elgin OPP and other police services, are assisting with the search for a 42-year-old man.

    He is described as white, 5'10" tall with a medium build, black hair and waring a yellow lifejacket. red swim shorts and a beige t-shirt. His watercraft is described as a 1996 white, green and blue Sea-Doo GTX Limited.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.

