WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Santa to arrive at Devonshire Mall by helicopter on Nov. 12

    Santa arrives by helicopter on Sunday, November 13, 2022 (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor) Santa arrives by helicopter on Sunday, November 13, 2022 (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)

    Santa Claus has booked his helicopter trip to Devonshire Mall.

    He’ll be arriving in front of Mark's on Sunday, Nov. 12th at 11 a.m.

    The Windsor Optimist Youth Band and Windsor Fire & Rescue Services will also be there.Santa Claus arrived by helicopter at Devonshire Mall in Windsor, Ont. on Sunday, November 15, 2015. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)

    In the weeks following, families can visit Santa's Winter Woodland in Centre Court in front of Hudson's Bay. Reservations are required for Santa photos. Walk-ups will be accommodated but reservations will take precedence.

    There will be no reservations for Santa's arrival on Sunday, Nov. 12. Walk-ups only.

    Mall officials say there are benefits for reserving your spot:

    • Get a free phone call from Santa prior to your visit powered by Portable North Pole
    • Lock in the date and time of your choice
    • Make checkout a breeze onsite

    Other events:

    • Story Time with Santa - Tuesday Nov. 14 at 3pm and Tuesday Nov. 21 & 28 and Dec. 5 &12 at 11am in our Winter Woodland. Books provided by Indigo.
    • Pet Night - Saturday, November 18 | 6:30pm - 8:30pm (Please use TD Canada Trust entrance)
    • Sensory Santa - Sunday, December 3 | 9:00am - 10:30am (Please use TD Canada Trust entrance)

    SANTA'S HOURS:

    Nov. 12 - Nov. 19

    Mon. - Thurs. | 3pm - 7pm

    Fri. | 11am - 7pm

    Sat. | 11am - 6pm

    Sun. | 11am - 5pm

    Nov. 20 - Nov. 26

    Mon. - Fri. | 11am - 7pm

    Sat. | 11am - 6pm

    Sun. | 11am - 5pm

    Nov. 27 - Dec. 17

    Mon. - Fri. | 11am - 7pm

    Sat. | 10am - 6pm

    Sun. | 11am - 5pm

    Dec. 18 - Dec. 24

    Mon. - Fri. | 10am - 8pm

    Sat. | 10am - 8pm

    December 24 | 9am - 4pm

    NOTE: Santa will be on break to feed his reindeer the below times. A sign will be placed an hour prior to closing to ensure that Santa has time to feed his reindeer and is able to leave the Woodland at closing time.

    Mon. - Sun. | 2pm - 3pm

    Christmas Eve | 1pm - 2pm

