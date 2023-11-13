Santa Claus parades in Windsor-Essex 2023

Santa Claus is gearing up for several parades across Windsor-Essex during the holiday season.

CTV News Windsor has compiled a list of all the local parades where you can find Santa.

We will also be creating an interactive map and photo gallery of best Christmas light displays in the region. Please email us at ctvwindsorweb@bellmedia.ca to have your address and photos added to the map.

HOLIDAY PARADES AROUND THE REGION:

Tecumseh – Friday, Nov. 17. at 6 p.m. The parade will begin at the corner of Lacasse Blvd and Clapp St. before traveling southbound along Lacasse Blvd to Tecumseh Rd, continuing westbound on Tecumseh Rd to Lesperance Rd, and will make a final turn northbound travelling on Lesperance Rd to Tecumseh Town Hall. Following the parade, you can visit Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Tecumseh Arena.

Santa and Mrs. Claus in Tecumseh

Chatham Friday Nov. 17. 6:30 p.m. Historic Downtown Chatham-BIA Santa Claus Parade

Kingsville – Saturday, Nov. 18, 5 p.m. Kingsville's Fantasy of Lights Celebration begins with the annual Santa Claus Parade, followed by opening ceremonies at Lakeside Park. This year the parade's theme is Christmas Magic and you can vote for your favourite float. The Parade starts at 5 p.m. from Wigle Ave, turns West on Main St. to Division where it turns south and ends at Lakeside Park. The Fantasy of Lights Festival continues with fun holiday activities from Saturday, November 18, 2023 to Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

Amherstburg – Nov. 25, 6 p.m. Route begins at Sandwich Street South to Richmond Street to Dalhousie Street. Enjoy a magical night of holiday floats, entertainment and spreading some holiday cheer. Come early to enjoy family friendly activities, fire show, entertainment, refreshments, games, arts and crafts and more in Amherstburg at the new Fan Zone between 3p.m. - 5:30 p.m. created by the Windsor Parade Corporation.

Leamington – Nov. 25 ,6 p.m. Leamington Christmas Parade returns for 2023! Parade begins at Georgia Ave., continues north through the town. Parade ends at the Fairgrounds. The theme is Ugly Christmas Sweater.

Windsor – Dec. 2, 6.p.m. The 55th Annual Windsor Santa Claus Parade presented by The Downtown Windsor BIA. The Parade Kicks off at 6 p.m. on Ouellette Avenue and Wyandotte. It turns down Riverside Drive West and finishes at Caron Ave. Windsor Santa Parade route 2023 (Source: Windsor Parade Corp)

Essex – Dec. 9, 6:30 p.m. Runs down Talbot Street from Fairview Avenue East to Maidstone Avenue West. The Parade Kicks off at 6:30 pm sharp see map below for viewing locations along Talbot between Fairview and Maidstone Ave. Presented by The Windsor Parade Corp and Essex BIA.

Know of a local parade to add? Please email ctvwindsorweb@bellmedia.ca.