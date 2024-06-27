Police identify victim of Chatham homicide, arrest another person

WINDSOR
    William Street South sign in Chatham. (Michelle Maluske / CTV Windsor) William Street South sign in Chatham. (Michelle Maluske / CTV Windsor)
    Chatham-Kent police have identified the victim of a homicide in Chatham and an additional person has been charged.

    Earlier this month, police opened an investigation into the death of a woman who has now been identified as 27-year-old Louise Thompson from Milton, Ont.

    On Wednesday, police said Sky-Linn Holden, a 23-year-old woman of no fixed address was arrested in Windsor and charged with first degree murder and indignity to a dead body in relation to this investigation.

    Holden was transported to Chatham-Kent Police Service headquarters and held pending a bail hearing.

    Officers were called to a home on William Street south in Chatham on June 4 where they found Thompson deceased.

    Jeffrey Davis, 44, and David Lozon, 59, both from Chatham, were arrested and charged with first degree murder and indignity to a dead body. 

    Both men appeared in court, on June 5 and again on June 19 — both have been remanded into custody until a later date.

    Police said this is considered an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety.

