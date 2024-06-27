WINDSOR
Windsor

    • United Way merges into one organization serving Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent

    United Way Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent announced a merger at the Tilbury office on June 26, 2024. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor) United Way Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent announced a merger at the Tilbury office on June 26, 2024. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)
    United way of Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent have merged.

    The organization’s “we are united” slogan perfectly described the declaration.

    CEO of United Way Windsor – Essex Lorraine Goddard made the official announcement at the United Way office in Tilbury Wednesday morning.

    Goddard feels that this move will benefit the community as a whole — especially considering the significant demand on economic and human resources in our region.

    "In some of our priority neighbourhoods over the last few years, we've seen 63 per cent increase of food bank usage,” said Goddard. “You really need to have the capacity to really be able to do the work to really move these challenges forward and start to solve problems in communities."

    This conglomeration of the two branches under one roof will save money, improve operational efficiency and help co-ordinate services and outreach for people in need.

    Both branch offices will stay at their current locations and donations raised will remain in their current municipality.

    Post COVID-19, the United Way has seen a significant rise in demand for services in all areas especially for those experiencing economic hardship. 

