Sandpoint Beach in Windsor is ready to open for the season after a month delay.

The city says the beach on Riverside Drive will be ready to use on Friday.

Officials report clean-up and beach grading are now in the final stages after the work was delayed by poor weather and high water levels.

Residents are reminded to be aware of elevated water levels.

Lifeguards will be on duty from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Accessible mats will later be installed at the beach, which also includes beach volleyball, a play unit and washroom facilities.