WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Sandpoint Beach not recommended for swimming

    Beach conditions in Windsor-Essex as of July 19, 2024. Beach conditions in Windsor-Essex as of July 19, 2024.
    Share

    The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) has issued a warning that swimming is not recommended this weekend at Sandpoint Beach in Windsor, Ont.

    The health unit said the high levels of E.coli in the most recent water sample could pose a risk to health.

    All other area beaches are deemed safe for swimming:

    • Cedar Beach and Cedar Island Beach in Kingsville
    • Holiday Beach in Amherstburg
    • Lakeshore Lakeview Park West Beach in Belle River
    • Colchester Beach in Harrow
    • Point Pelee Northwest Beach in Point Pelee National Park
    • Seacliff Beach in Leamington

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News