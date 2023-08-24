Sandbags available for Lakeshore residents impacted by flooding
Filled sandbags are available for Lakeshore residents who have been impacted by, or at risk of, flooding after a storm swept through the region.
Residents to pick up sandbags at the West Public Works Yard (1089 Puce Road) until 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24.
The municipality continues to deal with flooding from the significant amount of rainfall experienced throughout the evening of Aug. 23 and into the morning of Aug. 24. There is a risk of additional flooding with more rainfall expected later Thursday .
Sandbag Tips:
- Sandbags placed in appropriate locations around your home can help minimize the impact of flooding. Sandbags are ineffective for shoreline use as they cannot stop water from coming ashore under strong winds and waves. While they will not stop the water completely, sandbags can help reduce the amount of water entering your home and damaging your property if used correctly.
- Build sandbag walls across external doorways, including sliding doors and garage doors. Place sandbags across entrances to basement windows or vents at the bottom of external walls.
- The height of the sandbag wall will depend on the expected height of the water, however, it is generally 2-3 sandbags rows high.
How to lay sandbags:
- Lay sandbags as you would lay bricks, offsetting the rows so the gaps between the sandbags are staggered. It is best to offset each row by half of a sandbag.
- If available, use plastic sheeting under the sandbags and continue it up the surface you are protecting to reduce water seepage.
- Start at one end and work through to the other end. Tuck the flap under each sandbag and at the end of the row.
- Flattening the top of the sandbag wall before adding the next row will help you to build a more stable sandbag wall.
Flood Response:
Lakeshore staff have been responding to flooding since 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 23. Staff continue to monitor the situation and respond to localized flooding issues. Several roads have been closed by both Lakeshore and the County of Essex. An up-to-date map of road closures can be found online at municipal511.ca. Additional updates will be issued as needed.
If you are in a flooded, or flood-prone area, it is advised you do the following:
- Monitor the Essex Region Conservation Authority’s Flood Status and Watershed Conditions statements and the Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority’s Flood Notices.
- Ensure sump pumps are operating normally.
- Clear any yard catch basins from debris and leaves to help water drain efficiently.
- Monitor your backwater valve and discontinue the use of water if it is closed.
- Avoid using water when possible, to reduce pressure on the municipal system, including flushing toilets.
- Avoid driving on flooded roads.
If you are experiencing basement flooding, report it online and:
- Stop using water within the home, including flushing of toilets and using washing machines.
- If your sump pump is overwhelmed and back up pumps are used, please remember to pump storm water out a basement window away from the home or on the driveway and not into the floor drain, laundry tub or other fixtures connected to the sanitary sewer system.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'The environment is unsafe': B.C. firefighting crews pulled from North Shuswap amid ongoing tensions
Firefighting crews were pulled from B.C.'s North Shuswap late Wednesday as community tensions escalated into a confrontation with RCMP officers manning a roadblock into an evacuation zone.
Putin breaks silence on Prigozhin following plane crash widely seen as assassination
A preliminary U.S. intelligence assessment has found that the plane crash presumed to have killed Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was intentionally caused by an explosion, according to U.S. and Western officials.
'Important' 48 hours ahead for crews battling fire near Yellowknife
The next two days will be critical in the fight against a wildfire on the outskirts of Yellowknife, officials shared in an update Thursday.
'Terrorized to death': Animal advocates call for ban on dog hunting enclosures in Ontario
An animal advocacy group is calling for dog hunting enclosures to be banned in Ontario, arguing that an investigation found hunters allegedly participating in 'cruel' practices.
'Immediately stop' using these portable garage heaters because they are starting fires: Health Canada
Health Canada is recalling 68,000 garage heaters from Canadian Tire and other retailers because of concerns the product is overheating and in some cases, starting fires.
Canadian regulator outlines implementation timeline for contentious online news law
Canada's telecommunications regulator has unveiled its timeline and plans for implementing the federal government's contentious Online News Act, revealing that bargaining over compensation is set to be more than a year away.
More than a dozen whales have died at Marineland in the last 4 years
The Canadian Press has learned that 14 whales and one dolphin have died at Marineland over the past four years.
Japanese family says young doctor took his life after working 200 hours overtime in a single month
The family of a 26-year-old doctor in Japan who died by suicide last year after working more than 200 hours of overtime in a single month have pleaded for change in a nation long plagued by overwork culture.
Here's how many Canadians are commuting to work in 2023: StatCan
More Canadians are commuting to their jobs in 2023 compared to previous years, as work-from-home flexibility that became popular during the pandemic decreases across the country, a report from Statistics Canada shows.
Kitchener
-
'We need help': Veterans club in Cambridge targeted by vandals three times since June
A veterans club in Cambridge is dealing with a string of vandalism to their air conditioning units.
-
'Unprecedented' flooding kills one and floods basements in Glencoe, Ont.
One person has died after a transport truck fell through the road north of Glencoe as a result of Wednesday night’s storm, according to OPP.
-
Investigators believe around 10 people witnessed Kitchener homicide
More than a week after an 18-year-old man was shot and killed outside a Kitchener restaurant, police have renewed an appeal for witnesses to come forward as they continue to search for a suspect.
London
-
'Unprecedented' flooding kills one and floods basements in Glencoe, Ont.
One person has died after a transport truck fell through the road north of Glencoe as a result of Wednesday night’s storm, according to OPP.
-
Police release suspect descriptions involved in violent Owen Sound assault
On August 17, a 44-year-old business owner was assaulted by three males. Owen Sound police have released photos and suspect descriptions of those involved.
-
Gardener blamed for gas leak on Thursday
Residents were asked to evacuate in the area of Brighton Street and Bruce Street but have since been allowed back home.
Barrie
-
Child seriously injured after car strikes pedestrians in Orillia
A child struck by a vehicle that hit pedestrians near the hospital in Orillia is being airlifted by air ambulance Ornge to SickKids in Toronto, CTV News has confirmed.
-
Witnesses sought to multi-vehicle crash that killed Barrie woman, injured her baby and 3 others in construction zone on CR 124
Ontario police are canvassing for witnesses and video of a multi-vehicle collision in a construction zone in Melancthon on Tuesday that claimed a new mother's life and injured her baby and three others.
-
Hundreds attend vigil for Owen Sound man violently attacked outside his restaurant
Hundreds of people attended a vigil in Owen Sound Wednesday night to support a beloved restaurant owner who was left clinging to life after a brutal attack last week.
Northern Ontario
-
3rd fatal ATV crash in the northeast kills another child
A 10-year-old girl from Barrie was killed after an ATV crash in northern Ontario, police say. She is the third child to die in the last month as a result of an ATV collision in the region.
-
Accused northern Ont. sex offender uses court tricks to avoid trial for years
A North Bay area man accused of sex crimes involving minors has manipulated the court system to avoid a trial since his arrest in September 2018.
-
Doctor had the right to drop Sault-area patient because of mom’s behaviour, board rules
A Sault-area specialist had the right to refuse to take on a patient because of the abusive behaviour of the patient’s mother, an appeals tribunal has ruled.
Ottawa
-
Dump truck driver blew 3x the legal limit after missing Hwy. 417 off-ramp OPP says
Ontario Provincial Police say a dump truck driver is facing impaired and dangerous driving charges after the vehicle drove off the road in Ottawa's west end.
-
Ottawa police shut down store selling illegal magic mushrooms in Centretown
Ottawa police say officers shut down a dispensary selling magic mushrooms in Ottawa's Centretown neighbourhood. Two people are facing charges.
-
Porter Airlines launching direct service between Ottawa and two Florida destinations this fall
Travellers will be able to escape the cold winter days on direct flights from Ottawa to two destinations in Florida starting in November.
Toronto
-
'Terrorized to death': Animal advocates call for ban on dog hunting enclosures in Ontario
An animal advocacy group is calling for dog hunting enclosures to be banned in Ontario, arguing that an investigation found hunters allegedly participating in 'cruel' practices.
-
Toronto triathlete who died during Ireland Ironman race 'lived life to the fullest'
Jim Schembri was looking forward to hearing all about his good friend Ivan Chittenden’s experience participating in the Youghal Ironman in Cork, Ireland.
-
Robbery suspect loses shorts, shoes during altercation with victims in Pickering: police
Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed a couple of jewelry in Pickering earlier this month.
Montreal
-
Fire erupts at apartment building in Chateauguay, Que.
A major fire has broken out in the apartment building in Chateauguay, on Montreal's South Shore. The building at 39 Saint-Hubert St. has been evacuated.
-
Ile-Bizard borough mayor steps down from Montreal city council, citing health reasons
Ile-Bizard--Sainte-Genevieve Mayor Stephane Cote is stepping down from his position on the Montreal City Council, citing health concerns.
-
Dozens of construction projects in and around Montreal scheduled for the fall
The Quebec Transport Department (MTQ) and the City of Montreal gave an update on the roadwork to be expected in the fall. There will be 51 minor and major closures due to construction projects.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia launches advertisement campaign warning people to prepare for hurricanes
The Nova Scotia government is launching an advertising campaign urging residents to prepare for hurricane season.
-
Lunenburg County man charged with second-degree murder arrested after search
The Nova Scotia RCMP says a man charged with second-degree murder is in custody after a provincewide warrant was issued for his arrest Thursday morning.
-
Heavy rain a risk for parts of the Maritimes this weekend
The last weekend of August is going to be a soggy one in the Maritimes.
Winnipeg
-
Tornado warning issued for part of Manitoba
A tornado warning has been issued for part of central Manitoba on Thursday.
-
Winnipeg police arrest seven, seize more than $5 million in methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl
More than 40 kilograms of drugs, including methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine, were seized by Winnipeg police following an investigation that started earlier this summer.
-
Man charged following fatal hit-and-run on Highway 59: Manitoba RCMP
A 66-year-old man has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a 75-year-old man on Highway 59 this spring.
Calgary
-
Calgary police investigate daytime shooting at gas station
Calgary police are investigating a brazen daytime shooting.
-
Fatal 2020 collision fault of driver of stolen vehicle: ASIRT
An Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) issued a report Thursday on a February, 2020, vehicle chase that resulted in the death of a man and serious injuries to a woman who was struck by a stolen vehicle.
-
Former Calgary couples' retirement dreams dashed after losing B.C. home in wildfire
Julie and Kevin Matiowsky's home on the shore of Shuswap Lake is among thousands gutted by fast-moving wildfires in B.C. that have tore through the region in recent days.
Edmonton
-
Red Deer parents unhappy about new public school supplies fee
Parents of some children at Red Deer Public Schools (RDPS) are being asked to pay an extra fee this school year.
-
Marmot Basin's new 'Knob' chair lift on track to open this season; old chairs up for sale
A new Knob chair will take Marmot Basin skiers and snowboarders higher than ever before when it opens this season in Jasper National Park.
-
Oilers re-sign defenceman Evan Bouchard to two-year contract
The Edmonton Oilers have re-signed defenceman Evan Bouchard on a two-year contract worth US$3.9 million annually, the team announced Thursday.
Vancouver
-
'The environment is unsafe': B.C. firefighting crews pulled from North Shuswap amid ongoing tensions
Firefighting crews were pulled from B.C.'s North Shuswap late Wednesday as community tensions escalated into a confrontation with RCMP officers manning a roadblock into an evacuation zone.
-
'Great news:' Kelowna, B.C., evacuees can soon return home, fire chief says
Kelowna, B.C. fire chief Travis Whiting's voice broke as he shared the news that all evacuated residents of the city will be allowed to return by the end of day Thursday.
-
Disturbing assault motivated only by 'colour of the victim's skin,' Vancouver police say
A man who attacked an African immigrant in what Vancouver police described as a hate-motivated assault has been sentenced to one year behind bars.