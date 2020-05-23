WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor Salvation Army’s food bank is now offering a home delivery service for those needing assistance and are unable to do curb side pickups.

“What we did not want are people in our community to have a lack of resources due to the fear of going to the store themselves or because they couldn’t afford it. We just wanted to make sure what products we have is readily available to people.”

Executive director, Major Paul Ridout says the organization is making ten deliveries a week right now, but can handle more if the need was there.

The pre-packaged donation delivery service is available Monday to Friday for residents living in Windsor, LaSalle and Tecumseh.

If the demand increases, Ridout asks if you are in need don’t wait until your cupboards are empty.

“Right now we are responding to whatever calls come in today we trying to make them happen tomorrow, but should the demand rise obviously it would be three to four days out. Even if you look and say I’ve got a week supply call us, we don’t want you to run out.”