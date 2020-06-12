WINDSOR, ONT. -- Salons and patios are among the list of businesses opening in Chatham-Kent as a part of the province’s phase two.

Daycares, public pools and splash pads will remain closed, following the directive of their medical officer of health, Dr. David Colby.

“At this point in time he believes it’s the right thing to do, to keep down until we have a little bit more evidence and understanding,” says Stuart McFaden, Chatham-Kent’s director of economic development.

“Our phone has been off the hook,” says Jenny Lucio, owner of City Lights Hair Design. She says many of the calls has been out-of-town clients in areas that are excluded from phase two, like Windsor-Essex.

Her salon sanitizes tools between every costumer and requires everyone to wear masks. However, the hardest adjustment for Lucio is the reduced workflow because every other chair has to be left empty to ensure physical distancing.

“It’s going to take us longer to accommodate our clientele. Where do I put them?” she questions. Typically, she can multi-task and take on a couple of clients at the same time. Now limited to one client per session, Lucio is completely booked until the end of July.

The Frendz Restaurant & Lounge invited guests back for a lunch rush on their newly opened patio.

“It was a little unnerving to get ready for. We’ve been closed for three months,” says owner Mark Jenkins.

The restaurant only had a few days to prepare since they were just given the green light to open by the province on Monday. However, they dusted off their rust quickly with a constant flow of excited guests all day.

“I think people just want to get out and socialize a little bit,” says Jenkins.

The municipality agrees with the province’s decision to re-opening some businesses.

“It’s very important to open, not only from a financial point of view but also from a mental health point of view,” says McFaden. “This has been taxing on everybody.”