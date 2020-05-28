WINDSOR, ONT. -- As Windsor-Essex business owners navigate safely reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic, the local health unit, chamber and BIAs are offering support.

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit and Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce on Thursday launched the Safe Return to Business: A Public Health Toolkit for the Windsor-Essex Business Community.

“Reopening brings people together in the community and increases the risk of transmission for COVID-19,” says Dr. Wajid Ahmed, Windsor-Essex medical officer of health. “Our commitment is to continue the conversation to support businesses to operate safely and reduce the risk for COVID-19 exposure for employees, employers, customers, patients, and clients.”

Through partnership and engagement with local BIA’s and chambers, the WECHU developed a toolkit, template signage and sector specific checklists and guidance documents to compliment resources provided by the government of Ontario.

As part of the plan to support local workplaces as they continue to move forward, the WECHU has also updated its webpage for employers. The website will be updated daily and provide links to new and relevant resources.

WECHU says this work is just a first step in the collaboration between the health unit and local business associations. This initial education session will feature Q&A’s with WECHU leadership and can be viewed at any time.

"Businesses are encouraged to use the tool kit and the enclosed sector-specific checklists. As we re-open our economy, the tool kit will provide businesses reliable information to safely and rapidly get back to business and ensure compliance, " says Rakesh Naidu, president and CEO of the Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Businesses can also seek support by emailing the WECHU or calling 519-258-2146 ext. 4475.