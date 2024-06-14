Roundabout construction to close County Road 42 and Banwell Road for three months

A busy county intersection will be closed for three months for roundabout construction.

Construction of a roundabout at the intersection of County Road 42 and County Road 43 (Banwell Road) is starting next week.

County officials say it is a significant step toward the enhancement of the County Road 42 corridor between the City of Windsor border and County Road 19.

County Road 42 will be closed in both directions with local access only to residents and businesses beginning Monday, June 17, from County Road 43 (Banwell Road) to Lauzon Road.

Work to be completed includes construction of the roundabout and re-alignment of County Road 43 from the City of Windsor boundary to County Road 42, improvements to Tecumseh Concession Road 11, the installation of new storm sewers and watermains, and the addition of multi-use trails.

The full road closure is expected to last about three months. Motorists should avoid the area or anticipate increased traffic congestion.

Detour signs will direct traffic around County Road 42 between Lauzon Parkway and County Road 19 (Manning Road), as well as County Road 43 between County Road 22 (E.C. Row Expressway) and County Road 42.

Access to local businesses and residences will be maintained, but other traffic should follow the detours.

The construction of the roundabout and other enhancements at the County Road 42 and County Road 43 intersection are Phase 2 of the reconstruction of the corridor between the City of Windsor boundary and County Road 19. The multi-year project will increase road capacity and enhance neighbourhood connectivity in the area.

It includes widening County Road 42 to five lanes, building new roundabouts, and constructing bicycle lanes, sidewalks and multi-use trails.

“The County of Essex is making a major investment in upgrading this corridor because it is vital to the entire region’s economic future and quality of life,” said Essex County Warden Hilda MacDonald. “County Road 42 and County Road 43 are critical connections to our new regional hospital site and the NextStar Energy electric vehicle plant. They are also used daily by residents and businesses from across Essex County and Windsor.”

Essex County Director of Infrastructure and Planning Services Allan Botham commended the Town of Tecumseh and Municipality of Lakeshore for their cooperation and collaboration.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience during the roundabout construction and look forward to completing a major enhancement to this intersection,” Botham said.

The contract for construction of Phase 2 of the multi-year project has been awarded to Green Infrastructure Partners for $22 million. Phase 1, which involved utility relocation and construction of new storm and sanitary sewers, was completed in 2023. The estimated cost of the entire project is $90 million to $100 million.

For more information and updates visit the project web page: countyofessex.ca/CR42/.