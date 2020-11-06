WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Windsor school is reporting a second COVID-19 case within one week.

An individual from Roseland Public School has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Greater Essex County District School Board.

The second confirmed case date was Nov. 5. The school reported its first case on Monday.

“It is a related to the first case, so it is a sibling,” says Windsor-Essex County Health Unit CEO Theresa Marentette.

There is no outbreak listed at the school.

The health unit and school board have protocols in place to notify close contacts and the school community.