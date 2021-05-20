Advertisement
Windsor police to conduct noise campaign
CTVNewsWindsor.ca Published Thursday, May 20, 2021 7:14PM EDT
Windsor Police
Share:
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police will be conducting a blitz to keep the peace and quiet.
The service is running a noise campaign starting Monday which will run until Sept. 6.
Police say the campaign is in response to sustained complaints about racing, squealing tires and vehicles with loud exhaust systems.
Deputy chief Jason Bellaire said not every instance will result in a fine, but authorities will crack down on excessive noise.