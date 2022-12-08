Robbie's Gourmet Sausage Co. is closing. Here’s why

A popular sausage-making business in Windsor is closing its doors at the end of December.

Robbie's Gourmet Sausage Co. posted a message to customers on Facebook explaining the reason for the closure and that they “will not be able to survive the current state of this economy.”

“The truth of the matter is, our business model, (which had served us well for nearly a decade) no longer fits in this ever changing world,” said the post. “Though our reputation, online interactions, and reviews have never been better, ironically, the sales at our brick and mortar location have been, for lack of a better word, abysmal.”

The post said they have always strived to uphold the highest quality in both product and customer service.

“It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that I have to let go and say goodbye to a place that I will cherish forever,” the post continued.

Robbie’s last day will be Dec. 31, 2022.