Jubzi announces end of its Windsor operations
A Windsor online food pickup and delivery service is shutting down.
Jubzi announced the closure in a social media post on Thursday.
“The high gas prices made it super difficult to retain drivers and when we focused just on pickup the business began to unravel. We did our absolute best, but there was no way of saving it,” said the post on Facebook.
The business said with the help of the community they “managed to generate a couple hundred thousand dollars for our charities which is remarkable.”
The food delivery and pickup platform was available for several Windsor restaurants and each order gave a donation to the Downtown Mission.
