Road rage incident scares couple, trial hears about accused childhood, and suspect arrested after standoff: Top Windsor stories this week
An alleged road rage incident has left a couple “petrified,” Nathaniel Veltman testified in his own defence, and Windsor police arrested a suspect after a six-hour standoff.
Here’s a look at the top stories on ctvnewswindsor.ca this week.
Windsor police investigate road rage incident after alleged gunshots damage car
Damage sustained by the vehicle involved in a road rage incident on Oct. 11, 2023, near Walker Road and Ottawa Street. (Photo submitted by the anonymous couple involved)
A Windsor couple is “petrified” and thankful things didn’t escalate further after an alleged road rage incident Wednesday evening.
The couple said it took place around 7:45 p.m. along Walker Road, and culminated with shots fired near the intersection at Ottawa Street.
“It's just really crazy how anything can happen,” the passenger said.
The pair wish to remain anonymous, telling CTV News they’re still rattled after the ordeal.
Veltman testifies: Religion played a 'big role' in early childhood
Superior Court of Justice building in Windsor, Ont on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (Michelle Maluske/CTV Windsor)WARNING: The video and the details in this article may be disturbing to some viewers
Nathaniel Veltman, 22, is testifying in his own defence in a Windsor, Ont. Courtroom.
He’s charged with four counts of terrorism-motivated first-degree murder and one count of terrorism-motivated attempted murder for the June 2021 attack on a Muslim family in London.
Defence lawyer Christopher Hicks started his questions with Veltman’s childhood.
Suspect arrested after six-hour police standoff
Windsor police are on scene of an active investigation in the area of Francois Road and Metcalfe Street in Windsor, Ont. on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)
A man has been arrested following a six-hour police standoff as he barricaded himself inside a Riverside area home.
Members of the Windsor Police Service Repeat Offenders Police Enforcement (ROPE) Unit attempted to execute a warrant Wednesday around 12:30 p.m. at a residence in the 1300 block of Francois Road.
When the suspect saw police, he went inside the house and barricaded himself with a weapon.
Members of the Emergency Services Unit (ESU), crisis negotiators and the K-9 Unit arrived on scene around 2 p.m. and contained the area.
Windsor police cracking down on these driving behaviours
Windsor police have a vehicle on Howard Avenue pulled over as part of a traffic blitz in Windsor, Ont., on June 30, 2023. (Melanie Borrelli/CTV News Windsor)
The Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement Unit has been conducting a blitz over the Thanksgiving weekend.
It’s part of Operation Impact 2023, a national public awareness campaign aimed at making Canada's roads the safest in the world.
From Oct. 6 to 9, police in Windsor and across the country will focus on behaviours that put drivers, passengers, and other road users at risk.
'Just unimaginable': Windsor Jewish community shocked by attack on Israel
Rockets are fired toward Israel from the Gaza Strip, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)
A leader in the Windsor Jewish community says he was shocked to hear of attacks on Israel that left hundreds of people dead and thousands others wounded near the Gaza Strip Saturday morning.
As the executive director of the Windsor Jewish Federation and Community Centre and a veteran of the Israeli army, Dan Brotman, who also holds Israeli citizenship, says he has a very personal connection to the region.
“I was totally shell shocked as were Jews and supporters of Israel all over the world,” says Brotman. “This is just unimaginable. Never in our worst nightmares, could we have imagined that something like this could happen. The images of watching people getting kidnapped, abducted and taken to Gaza missiles falling on communities all over the country.”
Windsor Top Stories
-
UPDATED
-
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING 5 Canadians killed in Israel-Hamas war, government confirms
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING 5 Canadians killed in Israel-Hamas war, government confirms
There have now been five Canadians confirmed killed amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, and follow up continues on the cases of three other missing Canadians, the federal government said. A new warning has also been issued for Canadians in Lebanon: 'consider leaving, while commercial means are still available.'
ONE-ON-ONE Israel ground offensive in Gaza 'pretty close,' Netanyahu adviser says
An Israel Defense Forces (IDF) ground offensive in Gaza is 'pretty close' to unfolding, after a decision was taken to 'hit back and hit back hard,' according to a senior adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Breaking news updates on Day 9 of the latest Israel-Hamas war
Hundreds of thousands of Gaza residents sought to heed Israel's order to evacuate while Israeli forces, supported by a growing deployment of U.S. warships in the region, positioned themselves along Gaza's border for what Israel said would be a campaign by air, land and sea to dismantle Hamas.
More than 50 Indigenous fish harvesters in the Maritimes charged or on trial: Ottawa
Three years after a First Nation started a self-regulated lobster fishery that sparked protests and violence in Nova Scotia, federal prosecutors are pressing ahead with charges against dozens of Indigenous fishers, some of whom are planning constitutional challenges.
Drug used in diabetes treatment Mounjaro helped dieters shed 27 kg, study finds
The medicine in the diabetes drug Mounjaro helped people with obesity or who are overweight lose at least a quarter of their body weight, or about 27 kilograms (60 pounds) on average, when combined with intensive diet and exercise, a new study shows.
With eight flights complete and two set for Monday, Canada assessing demand for continued military evacuations
Canada's ambassador to Israel says she and the increased staff working at the embassy in Tel Aviv are 'coping' amid rocket sirens, and remain focused on airlifting as many Canadians out of the country as possible over the next few days, while a way out for those in Gaza remains uncertain.
'I can't believe this is reality': Woman from Toronto shot near Gaza border in Israel missing
A woman from Toronto and her husband who were both shot near the Gaza border as Hamas militants invaded Israel last Saturday have been missing for over a week, according to their daughter.
Egypt's leader criticizes Israel's Gaza operation as the top U.S. diplomat extends his Mideast mission
Egypt's president criticized Israel's military operation in Gaza in a stern pushback Sunday to the United States as America's top diplomat extended his frenetic travels across the Mideast trying to prevent the war with Hamas from igniting a broader regional conflict.
Saskatchewan pronoun policy doesn't do enough to mitigate harms, say legal professors
Saskatchewan legislation that requires parental consent when children under 16 change their names or pronouns at school fails to ensure gender-diverse youth aren't harmed, say two legal professors.
Kitchener
-
Most-read stories of the week: Fergus to France, Cambridge Tim Hortons, Friday the 13th
A couple trading their Fergus home for a French chateau, a storied Tim Hortons in Cambridge, and skyrocketing home prices in Waterloo Region round out the top stories of the week.
-
Kitchener and Guelph to consider allowing fourplexes on residential lots to address housing crisis
The mayors of Kitchener and Guelph are set to propose the same motion to their councils next week which would allow fourplexes to be built on residential lots.
-
SIU investigating after officer fires weapon in Cambridge
Ontario's police watchdog is investigating an incident in Cambridge that involved an officer shooting their firearm.
London
-
Impaired driver crashes truck into Owen Sound home: police
Homeowners in Owen Sound woke up early Sunday morning to find a truck had crashed through the front wall of their house into their living room.
-
No injuries reported in McNay St apartment fire
London fire crews were able to quickly extinguish a blaze at an apartment on McNay Street Sunday morning.
-
Serious three-vehicle crash in Chatham, Ont. sends man to hospital
A 37-year-old Ridgetown man is in critical condition following a serious three-vehicle collision on an overpass in Chatham Saturday.
Barrie
-
Impaired driver crashes truck into Owen Sound home: police
Homeowners in Owen Sound woke up early Sunday morning to find a truck had crashed through the front wall of their house into their living room.
-
Barrie's Jewish community grieves, prays for peace in first Shabbat services since Hamas attack
Members of the Jewish community gathered for their regular Saturday prayer, but Barrie police were on hand as a safety precaution both inside and outside the building.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING 5 Canadians killed in Israel-Hamas war, government confirms
There have now been five Canadians confirmed killed amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, and follow up continues on the cases of three other missing Canadians, the federal government said. A new warning has also been issued for Canadians in Lebanon: 'consider leaving, while commercial means are still available.'
Northern Ontario
-
Three men fined $11K for illegal moose hunting in northern Ont.
Three men from northern Ontario are facing stiff penalties after pleading guilty to illegally hunting a moose from a boat last fall, in an area they were not permitted to hunt.
-
Crash closes Highway 101
Highway 101 is closed Sunday afternoon between Timmins and Foleyet due to a crash.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING 5 Canadians killed in Israel-Hamas war, government confirms
There have now been five Canadians confirmed killed amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, and follow up continues on the cases of three other missing Canadians, the federal government said. A new warning has also been issued for Canadians in Lebanon: 'consider leaving, while commercial means are still available.'
Ottawa
-
Massive crowd marches through downtown Ottawa to demand justice for Palestine
A massive crowd marched through downtown Ottawa to demand justice for Palestinians on the ninth day of the war between Israel and Hamas, a designated terrorist entity.
-
OPP bust 7 drivers for stunt driving on Queensway, some going 70+ over the speed limit
Ontario Provincial Police say officers were out on Highway 417 in Ottawa this weekend to crack down on speeding, and stopped seven drivers for stunt driving on Saturday.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING 5 Canadians killed in Israel-Hamas war, government confirms
There have now been five Canadians confirmed killed amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, and follow up continues on the cases of three other missing Canadians, the federal government said. A new warning has also been issued for Canadians in Lebanon: 'consider leaving, while commercial means are still available.'
Toronto
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING 5 Canadians killed in Israel-Hamas war, government confirms
There have now been five Canadians confirmed killed amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, and follow up continues on the cases of three other missing Canadians, the federal government said. A new warning has also been issued for Canadians in Lebanon: 'consider leaving, while commercial means are still available.'
-
Pomerleau wins women's Canadian marathon title, Broatch captures national men's crown
Caroline Pomerleau claimed the women's Canadian marathon title, while Thomas Broatch captured the national men's crown at the TCS Toronto Waterfront Marathon on Sunday.
-
Mississauga man in custody after QEW crash that left 2 people dead: police
A driver has been arrested in connection with a crash on the Queen Elizabeth Way in Mississauga that left two people dead, Ontario Provincial Police say.
Montreal
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING 5 Canadians killed in Israel-Hamas war, government confirms
There have now been five Canadians confirmed killed amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, and follow up continues on the cases of three other missing Canadians, the federal government said. A new warning has also been issued for Canadians in Lebanon: 'consider leaving, while commercial means are still available.'
-
After the Taliban took away her education, this new Canadian is standing up for Afghan girls
One day, Nila Ibrahimi worried about her grades. The next: her life.
-
Laval's Leylah Fernandez wins third career tennis title in Hong Kong
Leylah Annie Fernandez won a third career title in singles early Sunday morning in Hong Kong, beating Katerina Siniakova 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.
Atlantic
-
Canada-Brazil international women's soccer friendly sells out quickly in Halifax
Canada's women's soccer friendly against Brazil in Halifax is a sellout, just 20 minutes after tickets went on sale to the general public.
-
More than 50 Indigenous fish harvesters in the Maritimes charged or on trial: Ottawa
Three years after a First Nation started a self-regulated lobster fishery that sparked protests and violence in Nova Scotia, federal prosecutors are pressing ahead with charges against dozens of Indigenous fishers, some of whom are planning constitutional challenges.
-
19-year-old man dead in two-vehicle collision in N.B.
Police say a 19-year-old man has died following a two-vehicle collision in Dufferin, N.B., Saturday.
Winnipeg
-
Transgender Manitoba MLA aims to bring personal experience to justice, health issues
WINNIPEG -- Logan Oxenham is celebrating a number of firsts this month.
-
Homicide victim found lying on Elmwood sidewalk
Winnipeg police are investigating the city's 27th homicide of the year.
-
'It's been a great day': The return of the Winnipeg Punk Rock Flea Market
Winnipeggers were celebrating their DIY punk rock spirit at a vendors market at the U of M this weekend.
Calgary
-
1 woman in serious condition following vehicle rollover on Highway 1
A vehicle rollover on Highway 1 Sunday morning is disrupting traffic just outside Calgary.
-
Forge FC to host Hamilton final after 2-1 win over Cavalry FC at ATCO Field
Hold that double title talk for a minute.
-
Medicine Hat-born wide receiver Elic Ayomanor leads Cardinals past Colorado in double overtime thriller
A wide receiver born in Medicine Hat had the second-half of a lifetime Friday night, leading the Stanford Cardinals to a stunning comeback against "Coach Prime" – Dion Sanders – and the Colorado Buffaloes.
Edmonton
-
Vehicle rollover closes part of Anthony Henday Drive
The onramp onto part of Anthony Henday Drive is closed due to a vehicle rollover.
-
Canucks badly outshot, but DeSmith and crew 'find a way' to beat Oilers 4-3
Casey DeSmith made a strong first impression in his Vancouver Canucks debut on Saturday.
-
'It's a beautiful sight': Edmontonians gather to watch solar eclipse Saturday
Hundreds of sky watchers headed to Coronation Park Saturday morning.
Vancouver
-
Public urged to stay away from burned Port Coquitlam elementary school, Mounties say
Mounties in Port Coquitlam are urging the public to stay away from the scene of the suspicious fire that destroyed Hazel Trembath Elementary School Saturday.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING 5 Canadians killed in Israel-Hamas war, government confirms
There have now been five Canadians confirmed killed amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, and follow up continues on the cases of three other missing Canadians, the federal government said. A new warning has also been issued for Canadians in Lebanon: 'consider leaving, while commercial means are still available.'
-
Canucks badly outshot, but DeSmith and crew 'find a way' to beat Oilers 4-3
Casey DeSmith made a strong first impression in his Vancouver Canucks debut on Saturday.