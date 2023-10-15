Road rage incident scares couple, trial hears about accused childhood, and suspect arrested after standoff: Top Windsor stories this week

An alleged road rage incident has left a couple “petrified,” Nathaniel Veltman testified in his own defence, and Windsor police arrested a suspect after a six-hour standoff.

Here’s a look at the top stories on ctvnewswindsor.ca this week.

Damage sustained by the vehicle involved in a road rage incident on Oct. 11, 2023, near Walker Road and Ottawa Street. (Photo submitted by the anonymous couple involved)

A Windsor couple is “petrified” and thankful things didn’t escalate further after an alleged road rage incident Wednesday evening.

The couple said it took place around 7:45 p.m. along Walker Road, and culminated with shots fired near the intersection at Ottawa Street.

“It's just really crazy how anything can happen,” the passenger said.

The pair wish to remain anonymous, telling CTV News they’re still rattled after the ordeal.

Superior Court of Justice building in Windsor, Ont on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (Michelle Maluske/CTV Windsor)WARNING: The video and the details in this article may be disturbing to some viewers

Nathaniel Veltman, 22, is testifying in his own defence in a Windsor, Ont. Courtroom.

He’s charged with four counts of terrorism-motivated first-degree murder and one count of terrorism-motivated attempted murder for the June 2021 attack on a Muslim family in London.

Defence lawyer Christopher Hicks started his questions with Veltman’s childhood.

Windsor police are on scene of an active investigation in the area of Francois Road and Metcalfe Street in Windsor, Ont. on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)

A man has been arrested following a six-hour police standoff as he barricaded himself inside a Riverside area home.

Members of the Windsor Police Service Repeat Offenders Police Enforcement (ROPE) Unit attempted to execute a warrant Wednesday around 12:30 p.m. at a residence in the 1300 block of Francois Road.

When the suspect saw police, he went inside the house and barricaded himself with a weapon.

Members of the Emergency Services Unit (ESU), crisis negotiators and the K-9 Unit arrived on scene around 2 p.m. and contained the area.

Windsor police have a vehicle on Howard Avenue pulled over as part of a traffic blitz in Windsor, Ont., on June 30, 2023. (Melanie Borrelli/CTV News Windsor)

The Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement Unit has been conducting a blitz over the Thanksgiving weekend.

It’s part of Operation Impact 2023, a national public awareness campaign aimed at making Canada's roads the safest in the world.

From Oct. 6 to 9, police in Windsor and across the country will focus on behaviours that put drivers, passengers, and other road users at risk.

Rockets are fired toward Israel from the Gaza Strip, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

A leader in the Windsor Jewish community says he was shocked to hear of attacks on Israel that left hundreds of people dead and thousands others wounded near the Gaza Strip Saturday morning.

As the executive director of the Windsor Jewish Federation and Community Centre and a veteran of the Israeli army, Dan Brotman, who also holds Israeli citizenship, says he has a very personal connection to the region.

“I was totally shell shocked as were Jews and supporters of Israel all over the world,” says Brotman. “This is just unimaginable. Never in our worst nightmares, could we have imagined that something like this could happen. The images of watching people getting kidnapped, abducted and taken to Gaza missiles falling on communities all over the country.”