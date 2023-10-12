Windsor police investigate road rage incident after alleged gunshots damage car
A Windsor couple is “petrified” and thankful things didn’t escalate further after an alleged road rage incident Wednesday evening.
The couple said it took place around 7:45 p.m. along Walker Road, and culminated with shots fired near the intersection at Ottawa Street.
“It's just really crazy how anything can happen,” the passenger said.
The pair wish to remain anonymous, telling CTV News they’re still rattled after the ordeal.
“This car came quickly behind us. He swerved into the right lane. So he was on the passenger side and he was trying to engage with us, opening the window yelling at us, you know?” the couple explained, admitting they gave the driver a hand gesture to let him know they weren’t pleased.
“We were kind of making light of it and joking and I turned towards my partner and we were just talking about it. And then my partner said to me, “Woah, I think he just flashed a fake gun at us,’” the couple continued.
They continued to explain that the driver followed erratically, prompting the passenger to take a picture of the vehicle’s licence plate.
“We took a picture of his license plate and now we were approaching Ottawa [Street] where it turns into that left turn lane and the straight line, and so the light was red and we were going to be level with him and I said, ‘No, don't! Don't go straight with him’, and then the light turns green, and he waited for us to continue straight and then he shot into our vehicle with what we thought was a BB gun several times,” they said.
The pair said they drove a couple more blocks before calling police to file a report.
“It's really insane because you hear all the time about these stories of things like this happening and I guess you hear more about it in other places, you don't think it's going to happen here and you don't think it's going happen to you,” they said.
Windsor Police Service confirmed to CTV News that a road rage investigation is underway and that two suspects have been arrested.
Police did not confirm further details, noting the matter is before the courts.
Damage sustained by the vehicle involved in a road rage incident on Oct. 11, 2023, near Walker Road and Ottawa Street. (Photo submitted by the anonymous couple involved)
Const. Adam Young advised motorists to not interact with upset drivers should they find themselves in any time of confrontation while operating a vehicle.
“Don’t engage yourself in a road rage position,” Young said. “Remove yourself from the scenario as soon as possible.”
He continued, “Try to avoid the area, even if that means getting off or turning down another street. If it’s to a degree that troubling, call the police and let us take care of it.”
The young couple said their vehicle was being repaired and that they needed to take time off from work and school to deal with insurance. They said they’re thankful they took a picture of the licence plate, and left the situation without injury.
“It’s really terrifying honestly, that you know, you're driving down the road and something like this can happen. It is just a little bit scary. We have to go get the windows on our car fixed, they're shattered. It's also scary to get back onto the road after something like this. You don't really want to drive,” they said. “Still a little bit shaken up.”
They added, “You really never know who's in the other car or who you're dealing with on the street or who you see walking beside you. You never really know who that person is or what they've got, and it's just really important to be careful.”
