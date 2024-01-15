Road closed near WFCU Centre after crash
Windsor police have closed a road near the WFCU Centre on Monday morning.
Officers were called to the intersection at 8:06 a.m. on Monday.
Police say the intersection of McHugh Street and Darfield Road will be closed for the next few hours.
Drivers are being asked to use an alternate route.
'Intense' winter storm expected on the East Coast, while deep freeze in the West continues
Extreme cold weather continues in the Prairies, but some relief is on the way, while both coasts are set to receive some messy wintry weather this week.
Tremors from Red Sea conflict start to shake Canada, with dozens of ships delayed
Canadian shippers are starting to feel the strain of attacks on cargo vessels in the Red Sea, as container rates rise and boats are late to arrive. Port data shows that two-thirds of the 43 ships slated to berth at the Port of Halifax in the second half of this month are now expected to arrive at least a day behind schedule, with some running weeks late.
B.C. police secretly took DNA from Kurdish community in tea-cup sting to solve murder
Undercover police investigating the murder of a 13-year-old girl in British Columbia disguised themselves as tea marketers to secretly collect the DNA of about 150 Kurdish community members, court recordings reveal.
Home sales expected to rebound as rate cuts begin in 2024, but experts urge caution
With interest rate cuts likely on the horizon, the Canadian Real Estate Association expects the number of homes changing hands this year to grow following a slowdown in 2023.
Volunteers help dig out out snow-covered stadium for Buffalo Bills' playoff game
The sun was shining Monday on Highmark Stadium, where the green artificial turf was cleared of snow but the stands were still covered in a white blanket some five hours before the Buffalo Bills host the Pittsburgh Steelers in the storm-delayed AFC wild-card playoff game.
Iceland faces daunting period after lava from volcano destroys homes in fishing town, president says
Iceland's president said the country is battling "tremendous forces of nature" after molten lava from a volcano in the island's southwest consumed several houses in the evacuated town of Grindavik.
A woman bought a vintage dress at an antique store. It had a secret pocket with a mysterious note
Rivers Cofield had no idea that the vintage dress she bought in December 2013 would unravel a mystery a decade later. Inside a secret pocket tucked under the bustle were two crumpled sheets of paper with lists of seemingly random words and places.
Live updates Gaza death toll tops 24,000 as UN agencies call urgently for more aid
Israeli strikes hit Gaza City and soldiers battled militants in southern Gaza on Monday after the U.S., its top ally, said it was time to scale back operations. Palestinian authorities said the death toll in the enclave passed 24,000.
Asking rents jump 8.6% in December to hit record $2,178 on average: report
A new report says the average asking price in December for a rental unit in Canada was a record $2,178 per month, relatively flat from the previous month but marked an 8.6 per cent jump year-over-year.
Deep freeze grips Waterloo Region
Frigid temperatures are expected in Waterloo Region this week with wind chill values hovering around -20.
Guelph man who lost over $750K in crypto fraud loses another $12K: police
A Guelph man, who police say had already lost over $750,000 in a cryptocurrency fraud, has lost another $12,000.
Emergency responders urge drivers to prioritize safety around horse-drawn vehicles
A common misconception is that horse-drawn vehicles are required to drive on the shoulder of the road. Recent collisions, involving motor vehicles, have prompted a renewed push for road safety education.
Pasta manufacturing company plans to open up London facility
At a cost of $33.6 million, Italy-based Andriani Ltd. will be building a new, 61,225 square-foot, state-of-the-art facility to make gluten-allergen and GMO-free pasta.
Police release identity of murder victim in Middlesex County
Middlesex County have released the identity of the victim who was murdered Thursday.
Rural buses cancelled, travel advisory in effect
Winter weather has once again led to bus cancellations and some school closures in Huron and Perth counties.
Police standoff with barricaded man in Innisfil ends peacefully after several hours
A police standoff that lasted several hours Sunday morning at a residence in Innisfil ended in multiple charges for a local man.
Gunshots heard in the night results in illegal weapons charges for multiple suspects
Provincial police were called about a report of gunshots in Caledon on Friday.
Nurse Practitioner Clinic in Alliston accepting new patients
Stevenson Memorial Hospital has added a nurse practitioner to its Nurse Practitioner (NP) Clinic to help bridge the gap in health care for new residents or anyone without a family physician.
Snow squall warnings across the northeast, here is what you need to know
Environment Canada issued snow squall warnings for many parts of the northeast due to lake effect snow bands which are expected to bring up to 70 cm of more snow and with a portion of Highway 17 already closed, more closures are possible.
Crash on Highway 17 between commercial vehicle, school bus in Greater Sudbury
Police say no injuries have been reported following a crash on Highway 17 between a commercial vehicle and a school bus with children on board in Greater Sudbury on Monday morning.
Truck goes through ice in northern Ont. clearing path to ice fishing hut
There were some scary moments for an angler in northern Ontario on the weekend when their truck went through the ice while clearing a path to an ice fishing hut.
'Hate has no place in our communities': Ontario invests $1.7 million to fight hate
The Ontario government is investing more than $1.7 million to help stop hate crimes across the province.
Here's how many parking tickets were issued during Ottawa's winter parking ban on Saturday
Parking tickets were falling like the snow on Ottawa roads this weekend. Bylaw Services officers issued 3,374 tickets to drivers violating the winter weather parking ban on Saturday.
CTV News Ottawa 6 p.m. newscast to broadcast on CTV2 today
The CTV News at Six newscast will be broadcast on CTV2 today due to the NFL playoffs.
Man arrested at Leafs game, Toronto police say suspect assaulted 3 guards and 1 officer
A 37-year-old man is facing charges after police say he assaulted three security guards and an officer at Scotiabank Arena over the weekend.
Ont. man accused of killing infant son in 2020 pleads not guilty as murder trial begins
An Oshawa, Ont. man accused of killing his infant son in 2020 pleaded not guilty Monday, kicking off what is expected to be a weeks-long trial.
Who could be Bonnie Crombie’s replacement as mayor of Mississauga?
Here’s who has expressed interest in running for mayor of Mississauga so far.
Trial begins for Quebec man charged with assaulting and murdering student in 2000
Jury selection is underway in the trial of a man charged with the sexual assault and murder of a 19-year-old Quebec junior college student nearly 24 years ago.
Preliminary hearing begins for Quebec man charged with killing 3 people with truck
A preliminary hearing is underway for Steeve Gagnon is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and nine counts of attempted murder in connection with the alleged attack on March 13 in Amqui, Que., about 350 kilometres northeast of Quebec City.
Video shows Montreal snow plow giving stuck car a 'gentle nudge'
A video on TikTok is gaining traction, showing a big Montreal snow plow push a little red car after it got stuck on a snow bank.
Loblaw ending 50 per cent discounts on last-day sale items
Loblaw Companies Ltd. stores across Canada will no longer offer last-day sale items at a 50 per cent discount.
'It just has to be done': N.B. coastal communities call for action following string of storm surges
The frequency of significant storm surges on New Brunswick’s Bay of Fundy coast has seaside mayors calling for action in the form of shoreline remediation and infrastructure upgrades.
Man used knife in attempted car robbery: Halifax police
Halifax Regional Police is looking for a man who allegedly cut someone with a knife while attempting to steal a vehicle Sunday night.
Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle, police investigating
The Winnipeg Police Service has confirmed a pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle on Notre Dame Avenue over the weekend.
Police chase, shooting, bear spray incident keep police busy over weekend
The Winnipeg Police Service dealt with a number of incidents over the weekend - a shooting outside of a business, an erratic driver and a bear spray incident on a transit bus.
'It's beautiful': Over 30 years of restoration work is complete on nearly 130-year-old building in southern Manitoba
It has taken 32 years, but the majority of the work to renovate a nearly 130-year-old building in southern Manitoba is complete.
Delay in weeks-long trial for man accused of kidnapping, sex assault in Calgary
A French-language trial for a man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting seven women at a rural property east of Calgary has been delayed.
AMA roadside assistance wait times temporarily unavailable in Calgary, Edmonton
The Alberta Motor Association (AMA) received a potentially historic number of requests for roadside assistance over the past few days – leading to some issues with their online wait time system in Calgary and Edmonton.
WEATHER Calgary to see slightly warmer weather Monday, snow expected Tuesday
Temperatures will improve in Alberta this week, but it will take a while to achieve a full reset to normal ranges.
LRT not operating between Coliseum, Clareview stations due to 'unplanned issue': ETS
Capital Line trains were not operating between the Coliseum and Clareview stations early Monday morning due to an "unplanned issue," the Edmonton Transit Service said.
Capital Power and OPG to assess use of small modular nuclear reactors in Alberta
Capital Power Corp. and Ontario Power Generation have signed a deal to assess the development of small modular nuclear reactors in Alberta.
Mounties investigating fatal crash in Aldergrove, B.C.
Mounties are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed Monday morning in Aldergrove, B.C.
BC Ferries cancels sailings due to 'mechanical difficulty'
Mechanical difficulty on the Coastal Celebration forced the cancellation of sailings on the Tsawwassen - Duke Point route Monday.
Car stolen in New Westminster had owner's dog inside, police say
A car with the owner's dog inside of it was stolen in New Westminster early Monday morning, according to authorities.