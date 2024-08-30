WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Riverside Drive East to be closed for a month

    The closure will be in place from Sept. 3, 2024 to Oct. 1, 2024.
    Riverside Drive East will be closed between Strabane Avenue and Pillette Road for just under a month.

    The City of Windsor said on X this will be for road repairs, weather permitting.

    The closure will take place from Sept. 3 until Oct. 1. Detours will be posted for drivers.

