WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor-Essex can expect cloudy and cooler weather over the next few days.

Environment Canada says it will be cloudy on Wednesday with a high of 15 C and a wind northwest 30 km/hr.

On Wednesday night, a low of 3 C is predicted with a risk of frost.

“Cooling temperatures will be a big part of the weather story going forward over the next few days,” says CTV Windsor meteorologist Gary Archibald.

On Thursday, it’s expected to become cloudy in the morning with a 70 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. High 12 C.

In the evening, there will be cloudy periods with 60 per cent chance of showers and a low of 3 C.

On Friday, Environment Canada says it will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 12 C. On Friday night, it’s expected to be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a low of 3 C.