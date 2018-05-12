

CTV Windsor





A Chatham-Kent police officer has won a prestigious award from the Police Association of Ontario.

Constable Amy Finn is this years hero of the year in the "community role model" category.

Finn was the first female officer hired by the Chatham-Kent police force and she retired this past April after 30 years in policing.

Finn received numerous nominations from people in the community for this award. for her involvement with charities like the Goodfellows, volunteering at soup kitchens and for participating in most police-organized events like Cop Camp.

“We are very proud of Amy and all that she has accomplished during her 30 years as a police officer for the Chatham-Kent Police Service. Her continued dedication to duty and the community she served was truly personified by her commitment to community policing and collaboration in developing and maintaining local professional partners throughout her entire career. Having had the opportunity to personally work with Amy both on the streets and at headquarters, I know that I speak on behalf of our entire Service when I say that Amy’s pleasant disposition and professional experience will truly be missed by our department. We wish her all the best, in a well-deserved retirement,” said CK Chief Gary Conn in a news release.