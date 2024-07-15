Retired AM800 host Lisa Williams gets Lifetime Achievement Award

The Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce has announced the 2024 Recipient of the annual Lifetime Achievement Award.

After reviewing multiple nominations from the board of directors, they determined the recipient is recently retired AM800 on-air personality, Lisa Williams.

"Lisa Williams has been an icon of our community for decades, making the Morning Drive a key part of Windsor-Essex’s morning commute," said Tal Czudner, chair of the Chamber’s Board of Directors. "Mornings in Windsor Essex consist of coffee, breakfast and Lisa Williams along with Mike Kakuk giving us the information we need to get through the day and also somehow making us feel better about what is happening in our community. Kind of like Alan Trammel and Lou Whitaker, an iconic duo."

“I am deeply honoured to be the recipient of this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award from the Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce,” said Williams. “I am grateful for the acknowledgement and recognition of my 38-year career in local radio and look forward to sharing it with the community that I love.”

Lisa Williams will join previous illustrious recipients of the Lifetime Achievement Award including last year’s recipient, Dr. Patti France (2023).

“The Chamber is delighted with the Board’s decision to select Lisa Williams as this year’s esteemed Lifetime Achievement Award recipient," said Rakesh Naidu, President and CEO of the Chamber. "She serves as an exemplar of professional achievement for her on-air contributions and of personal dedication for her advocacy around health and well-being within our community."

This event will take place on the evening of Oct. 18 at the Giovanni Caboto Club. Additional event details and tickets are available on the Chamber’s website.