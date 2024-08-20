Eight people escape 'deliberate' house fire: arson unit

The Windsor Police Service Arson Unit has launched an investigation following what has been deemed a “deliberate” fire at a home on Pelissier Street with eight people inside.

On Sunday shortly after 4 a.m., officers responded to an active fire at a house in the 1500 block of Pelissier Street.

Windsor firefighters were also dispatched and successfully extinguished the blaze.

Police say eight residents were inside the home at the time of the fire. All managed to escape, but two individuals were transported to hospital and treated for smoke inhalation.

The fire has displaced all eight residents, and damage is estimated to be over $350,000.

Following an investigation, the Windsor Police Arson Unit has deemed the fire to be deliberately set. Residents in the area are urged to check their surveillance or dashcam footage for evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Arson Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.