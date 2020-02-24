WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police are looking for a suspect after a robbery at a convenience store on Ouellette Avenue.

Officers were called to a report of a robbery that just occurred in the 900 block of Ouellette Avenue on Monday around 3 a.m.

Police say investigation revealed that a male suspect had entered the store, brandished what appeared to be a handgun and demanded money.

The suspect received a quantity of currency and then fled the business on foot.

No injuries were reported.

Officers contained the scene, which was then processed by members of the Forensic Identification Unit.

During the investigation and search of the area, officers found and seized a number of items believed associated to the robbery, including clothing worn by the suspect and a replica handgun.

The wanted suspect is described as a white man, about 5'6 to 5'9 in height. He had facial hair with a chin-strap outline beard style and was wearing a blue toque, white gloves, and a black jacket

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.