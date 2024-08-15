WINDSOR
    Rent up 7.7% for one bedrooms in Windsor: report

    Windsor is ranked as the 20th most expensive rental market last month, according to the latest Canadian National Rent Report.

    Prices of one and two-bedrooms settled at medians of $1,400 and $1,680, respectively.

    The price of one bedrooms in Windsor is up 7.7 per cent since this time last year.

    The report analyzed hundreds of thousands of listings last month to examine median rent prices across the 23 largest cities in the country to pull insights on the latest rental trends.

    The Canadian national rent index showed the average one-bedroom rent is up 3.7 per cent annually to $1,901, while two-bedrooms have climbed 2.5 per cent to $2,342.

    After the large spikes seen to the national rates in 2023, when they were consistently up in the double digits annually, it seems the market overall is showing signs of stabilization.

