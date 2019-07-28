

CTV Windsor





Kylie Masse has picked up another medal at the FINA World Championships – this time a bronze in the 4x100-meter medley relay.

The 23-year-old LaSalle native now has five medals, the most medals won by a Canadian female swimmer. Masse joins Penny Olesiak, who also has five medals and was in the relay, in this elite class.

Also on the team was Sydney Pickrem.and Maggie Mac Neil.

In winning the race in 3:50:40, the U.S. set a world record. Australia finished second.

The Canadians set a national record of 3:53.58. Masse has also won gold in the 100-metre backstroke at this championship and a bronze the 200-metre backstroke.