

The Canadian Press





GWANGJU, Korea, Republic Of - Kylie Masse, a native of LaSalle, helped set a Canadian record when she won the bronze medal in the women's 200-metre backstroke on Saturday at the FINA World Championships.

Masse's bronze is Canada's seventh pool medal, the most the country has ever won at the world championships.

Canada now has two gold and five bronze in the pool this week as well as an open water bronze last week for Eric Hedlin. The previous pool mark was six, set in 1978.

Masse, the 100-metre backstroke champion earlier this week, also equals Penny Oleksiak as the most decorated female swimmer at worlds with four career medals and also ties Sydney Pickrem for the Canadian woman with the most individual medals at worlds with three.

In the women's 200-metre backstroke, Regan Smith of the United States reinforced her dominance in the event clocking two minutes 3.69 seconds

Kaylee McKeown of Australia won a heated battle for silver in 2:06.26 edging Masse's time of 2:06.62.

"I can't complain," said Masse.

"The time is not as fast as I've been but I'm really happy to be on the podium. I'm super happy for Regan and I think it will only push the backstroke field even faster. It definitely motivates me to get back to work and keep improving."

John Atkinson, Swimming Canada's high performance director, praised Masse's consistency in her performances.

"It was a great effort by Kylie on Day 7," said Atkinson. "A lot of credit is also due to her coaches Linda Kiefer and Byron Macdonald at the University of Toronto.

On Tuesday, Masse defended her world title in the women's 100 metre backstroke.