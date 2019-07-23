

The Canadian Press





GWANGJU, Korea, Republic Of -- Kylie Masse has defended her world title in the women's 100 metre backstroke.

Masse captured gold on Tuesday at the world aquatics championships.

The native of LaSalle, Ont., also won the previous worlds in 2017.

Taylor Ruck of Kelowna, B.C., finished fourth.

It marked Canada's second gold in as many days. Maggie MacNeil won the women's 100 metre butterfly on Monday.