Kylie Masse wins gold at world aquatics championship
Canada's Kylie Masse swims in her heat of the women's 100m backstroke at the World Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, Monday, July 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, July 23, 2019 8:48AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 23, 2019 8:53AM EDT
GWANGJU, Korea, Republic Of -- Kylie Masse has defended her world title in the women's 100 metre backstroke.
Masse captured gold on Tuesday at the world aquatics championships.
The native of LaSalle, Ont., also won the previous worlds in 2017.
Taylor Ruck of Kelowna, B.C., finished fourth.
It marked Canada's second gold in as many days. Maggie MacNeil won the women's 100 metre butterfly on Monday.