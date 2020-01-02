Windsor Christmas tree pickup to begin Jan. 7
Published Thursday, January 2, 2020 1:21PM EST
Christmas trees (CTV Barrie)
WINDSOR -- Windsor residents will have to wait a few more days to cart their Christmas tree to the curb for pickup.
City of Windsor crews will start tree pick on Jan. 7.
Residents are asked to check their waste collection calendar for the specific date for your area.
The last tree pickup day is Jan. 17, after that homeowners will have to take the public drop off on the north service road.