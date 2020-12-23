Advertisement
Record-high 250 new COVID-19 cases, three new deaths reported in Windsor-Essex
Published Wednesday, December 23, 2020 9:55AM EST Last Updated Wednesday, December 23, 2020 10:01AM EST
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont.,on Monday, Nov.2, 2020. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting a new record number of new COVID-19 cases in the region and three new deaths.
A man in his 40s from the community, a woman in her 70s from the community, and a woman in her 90s from a long-term care home. The health unit says both women had underlying health conditions, but are still looking at the man’s history.
WECHU says there are 250 new COVID-19 cases in the region on Friday.
This is the ninth triple-digit day in a row for in the region. The previous single-day high was 243 last Friday.
Here’s the breakdown of new cases:
- 32 related to outbreaks
- 13 are close contacts of a confirmed case
- 6 community acquired
- 199 under investigation
The WECHU says there are 1,305 active cases. There are 76 people in the hospital with confirmed cases of COVID-19 including 16 in the ICU.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 6,323 cases confirmed cases of the virus since March, including 4,913 people who have recovered.
There are 34 outbreaks in the region:
- 14 outbreaks at LTC and retirement homes
- 12 outbreaks at workplaces
- 3 community outbreaks
- 2 school outbreaks
- 3 hospital outbreaks
The death toll related to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex has reached 105. Sixty-two deaths are related to residents in retirement or long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.
More to come.