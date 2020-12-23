WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting a new record number of new COVID-19 cases in the region and three new deaths.

A man in his 40s from the community, a woman in her 70s from the community, and a woman in her 90s from a long-term care home. The health unit says both women had underlying health conditions, but are still looking at the man’s history.

WECHU says there are 250 new COVID-19 cases in the region on Friday.

This is the ninth triple-digit day in a row for in the region. The previous single-day high was 243 last Friday.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

32 related to outbreaks

13 are close contacts of a confirmed case

6 community acquired

199 under investigation

The WECHU says there are 1,305 active cases. There are 76 people in the hospital with confirmed cases of COVID-19 including 16 in the ICU.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 6,323 cases confirmed cases of the virus since March, including 4,913 people who have recovered.

There are 34 outbreaks in the region:

14 outbreaks at LTC and retirement homes

12 outbreaks at workplaces

3 community outbreaks

2 school outbreaks

3 hospital outbreaks

The death toll related to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex has reached 105. Sixty-two deaths are related to residents in retirement or long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.

More to come.