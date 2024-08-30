Record-breaking Harrow Fair pie auction raises $117,500

The Brad and Joanne Stannard Memorial Pie Auction at the Harrow Fair has raised a record-breaking $117,500.

Money from the event on Thursday goes towards the John McGivney Children's Centre.

It will directly support the centre’s mission of providing highly specialized pediatric rehabilitation and support services to children and youth with physical, neurological, and developmental needs. Harrow Fair pie auction cheque, in Harrow, Ont. (Source: JMCC)

“For over 45 years, we’ve been proud to offer these vital services,” says Jennifer Jovanovski, CEO of JMCC. “This generous donation will help us continue our efforts to ensure that every child we serve has the opportunity to reach their full potential.”

The pie auction began 29 years ago, raising $350 in its inaugural year. The tradition was started by the Stannard family as a way to honour their late son Todd, who was born with spina bifida and passed away at the age of seven in 1975. At the time, Todd and his family benefited from programs run by the Red Cross, the precursor to JMCC. Inspired by the fair's prize-winning pies and seeking a way to give back, the family launched the pie auction.

Mark Stannard, along with his wife Lisa and their sons Philip and Owen, has continued the tradition, carrying forward the legacy of his parents, Brad and Joanne Stannard.

The overall amount raised over the years is $483,072.

“We are beyond grateful to the Stannard family, all of the bakers, the auctioneers, the community, and every single person who had a hand in making this event such a huge success,” Jovanovski said. “Together, we are making a profound difference in the lives of so many children and families.”