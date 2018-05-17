

CTV Windsor





After more than 40 days a tentative contract agreement has been reached between Caesar's Windsor and the union representing workers.

Unifor Local 444 announced the agreement on Twitter after it was signed around 1:30 a.m. Thursday but did not reveal any details.

Workers will still need to ratify the agreement. The ratification vote has been set for Friday at 10 a.m. of the WFCU Centre.

<br />

About 2,100 workers walked off the job April 6 after rejecting an earlier tentative agreement. which included wage increases, a signing bonus, increase in pension contributions and improved job security for restaurant workers.

The striking workers include dealers, cooks, housekeepers and janitors.

Wages and working conditions were the key issues in the dispute, which had prompted Caesars Windsor to postpone all hotel reservations and concerts through the end of May.

Unifor is asking members to stay on the picket lines until further notice.