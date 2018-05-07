

CTV Windsor





Caesars Windsor is postponing three more concerts and cancelling hotel reservations until the end of May.

Postponed shows include Pitbull (May 25th), Lee Brice (May 26th) and Daniel O’Donnell (May 27th).



“This is a difficult message to release again,” said a statement from Kevin Laforet, regional president of Caesars Entertainment. “As with earlier decisions to postpone upcoming concerts and cancel hotel reservations, it is necessary in order to give our customers advance notice to make alternate plans.”



For all postponed shows, ticketholders can hold onto their tickets to be honoured on the new show dates. Refunds must be requested for postponed shows and are to be handled through the point of purchase; however Box Office refunds will be processed once the labour disruption is resolved and Caesars Windsor reopens.

Caesars says all future Colosseum shows will remain scheduled on their original date until further notice.



Hotel Reservations: Hotel reservations booked through May 31st have been cancelled. Affected guests will be contacted via email or phone as soon as possible and the reservation will be automatically cancelled. For more information, please call 1-800-991-8888 or email vipservice@caesarswindsor.com. Future hotel reservations beyond May 31st will remain booked until further notice.



Events and Meetings: Caesars Windsor Hotel Sales Managers are working with clients to assist in reviewing their options.



Total Rewards Property Promotions: Total Rewards May promotions have been postponed and may be rescheduled with future dates to be determined and will be communicated via email, mail and the Play By TR app when new dates are available.

The strike began on April 5 after the employees rejected a three-year tentative agreement.