It was another long day at the bargaining table between Caesars entertainment and the union representing their 2,100 workers.

Wednesday marked 41 days of a work stoppage that has halted operations at the riverfront casino.

Leadership at Unifor Local 444 said discussions went well Tuesday and they were optimistic heading into talks Wednesday.

For workers on the picket line, the second day of bargaining was much like the previous day. They are optimistic a deal can be reached as long as the talks continue.

The two sides spent nearly 12 hours with a mediator Tuesday, but couldn't finalize an agreement.

Caesars Windsor has been shut down since April 6, after 59 per cent of the workers voted against a three-year contract.

The union says they are looking for an increase in pay and more workplace respect.

All events and hotel room bookings have been postponed/cancelled until the end of the month.