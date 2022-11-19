Randi Field looks for second Bellator MMA win, returns to action in December

Mixed martial artist Randi Field, of Windsor, Ont., is stepping back into the cage in December, looking for her second win as a Bellator MMA fighter.

The 32-year-old, who holds a 3-1 record, will battle Kristina Katsikis (2-1) on Dec. 9 at Bellator 289.

Field said training camp started about six weeks ago, after rehabbing an injury which she suffered in her previous fight in April.

"I dislocated my thumb so I got splinted for quite some time," she said, adding her training camp has been split between Canada and the U.S.

"We trained for a few weeks [in Windsor] before heading out to Texas. It was really amazing to head to a gym that really constructed their training around who I was fighting."

Watch the video below to see Randi Field secure her first win inside the Bellator MMA cage in April

Field’s last appearance in the Bellator cage saw her secure her first win in the promotion, following an unsuccessful outing in her Bellator debut. Field said the April fight gave her the opportunity to showcase new elements of her fight game.

"I’m really happy with how it went. I showed people I have good ground game. It’s a little different training jiu-jitsu because you’re not getting punched in the face. But in MMA, it’s so different when you’re getting punched and realizing you had escapes available," said Field.

Despite being thrust into a major promotion such as Bellator so early in her professional MMA career, Field said she’s been able to discover who she is as a fighter and has been able to meet so many veterans of the sport over the past few years.

"I’m really grateful for the experiences I’ve had. I’m grateful for the relationships I’ve built."