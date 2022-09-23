Rainy weekend possible in Windsor-Essex

A rainy weekend is on the way for Windsor-Essex with daytime highs forecast slightly below average for this time of year.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 19. UV index 6 or high.

Friday Night: A few clouds. Low 8.

Saturday: Cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late in the morning. High 16

Sunday: Cloudy with 70 per cent chance of showers. High 18.

Monday: Showers. High 16.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 16.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 17.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 19.