WINDSOR, ONT. -- LaSalle council is looking at installing a rainbow crosswalk at a busy intersection in the town.

The report from the director of Public Works recommends council approve the implementation of the colourful crosswalk at the intersection of Normandy Road and Malden Road.

It is in response to a council question from the Sept. 22 council meeting. It is up for discussion at Tuesday's council meeting.

The report says many municipalities across Ontario are implementing rainbow crosswalks to show support and inclusion within their municipalities for the LGBTQ+ community. Most have chosen very visible and busy intersection within downtown cores or larger specific themed districts.

In order to create the rainbow crosswalk, the existing white zebra strip crosswalk would need to be removed and the new crosswalk colors placed.

The estimated cost to carry out the project is about $12,000 to $17,000. It is recommended to be completed early in 2021.