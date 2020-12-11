WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor-Essex should see two more days of above seasonal temperatures and rain, according to the latest Environment Canada forecast.

The forecaster predicts a mix of sun and cloud for Friday and a high of 9 Celsius. Fog patches dissipating in the morning.

Periods of rain are set to begin overnight with a low of 4C. With the wind chill, it will feel much colder.

On Saturday, rain continues, with up to 20 millimetres possible. Wind becoming southeast 30 km/h in the morning then becoming southwest 30 gusting to 50 in the afternoon. High 9C.

Showers continue Saturday night with a low of 1C. Sunday is expected to be cloudy with a high of 1C.