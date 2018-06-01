

CTV Windsor





Race fans had a chance to attend the Detroit Grand Prix for free Friday.

Gate admission and access to the paddock is free of charge.

IN PICTURES: Detroit Grand Prix 2018

The Free Prix Day tradition began in 1982 with the first Grand Prix on the streets of Detroit.

It will mark the sixth consecutive year that Comerica Bank has provided fans this free access, inviting everyone to experience the first day of on-track activity at the Grand Prix.

"Friday Free Prix Day is a Detroit tradition that dates back to the very first Grand Prix on the streets of Detroit in 1982," said Bud Denker, chairman of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear. "We have witnessed great crowds on Comerica Bank Free Prix Day over the last several years as fans are excited to get a taste of the Grand Prix.”

Comerica Bank Free Prix Day featured racing action from all four series.

The Verizon IndyCar Series has two practice sessions as drivers prepare for the Chevy Dual in Detroit - the only doubleheader weekend on the IndyCar schedule.

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship has in two practice sessions and qualifying for the Chevrolet Sports Car Classic race that will be held on Saturday afternoon. Both the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli and the SPEED Energy Stadium SUPER Trucks will also host practice and qualifying sessions on Friday for their respective Saturday afternoon races.

Off the track, fans will be able to experience everything that the Grand Prix has to offer on Comerica Bank Free Prix Day. The Meijer Fan Zone features family fun, interactive areas, extreme sports demonstrations, displays from the Detroit sports teams and more, along with live music on the Entertainment Stage.

"Our sponsorship of Free Prix Day allows us to say thank you to our customers and our neighbors here in Michigan," said Mike Ritchie, president of Comerica Bank-Michigan. "We hope families with young children will join us on Belle Isle for a day filled with racing action and fun for the kids."